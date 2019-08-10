Gujarat: Eight dead after compound wall collapses

DH News Service
DH News Service, Ahmedabad ,
  • Aug 10 2019, 17:16pm ist
  • updated: Aug 10 2019, 17:16pm ist
Eight labourers were killed after a compound wall, adjacent to a private party plot, collapsed on Kandla bypass road in Morbi town.

Police officers who rushed to the spot said that four others sustained inquires. 
 

At least 19 persons are reported to have been killed in the last 24 hours due to incessant rain that has lashed most of the parts of Gujarat. 

(This is a developing story and will be updated shortly.) 

