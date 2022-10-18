Gujarat firms ink pact with ECI to keep tabs on workers who don't vote: Report

In a bid to keep track of employees' voting participation, more than 1,000 Gujarat firms have signed MOUs with the Election Commission of India (ECI), according to an Indian Express report.

The MOUs aim to help the firms enforce ECI guidelines and thereby monitor the "electoral participation" of their workforce. Subsequently, the names of employees who don't vote will be published on their websites or office notice boards.

Gujarat Chief Electoral Officer P Bharathi told the publication that the move, which was happening for the first time, would monitor the electoral participation of the workforce belonging to 1,017 industrial units.

As per the report, the MoUs have been signed with both individual units and industry bodies with 100-plus workers, with more units expected to join in the weeks leading to polling day, which is scheduled for later this year.

Human Resources officials have been appointed as nodal officers who will prepare a list of employees who don’t vote and publish it on their websites or notice boards, said Bharathi. Similarly, employees of state Public Sector Units (PSUs) and government departments who don't vote will also be tracked.

Earlier in June, the ECI had asked government departments, PSUs and private enterprises to establish nodal officers to track how many employees took special casual leave on election day but did not vote.

Section 135B of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, entitles every registered voter "employed in any business, trade, industrial undertaking or any other establishment and entitled to vote in a Parliament or Assembly election" to be granted a paid holiday for the purpose. However, in some industries, the management itself was not keen on granting leave to allow workers to vote, Bharathi said.

While the ECI cannot enforce compulsory voting, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said the latest move was aimed at identifying workers in large industries who did not vote despite availing a holiday. "As there is no compulsory voting, this is an attempt to identify those who do not vote," he said.

The move was also aimed at tackling voter apathy, especially in urban areas, another ECI official told the publication. Voter turnout in Gujarat was 69 per cent in the 2017 Assembly elections and 64 per cent in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Polling stations with low turnout in 2017 had thus been identified, said Bharathi.

Manish Doshi, Congress spokesperson in Gujarat, lauded the move as a "good step" but said that the ECI should also ensure that workers were not pressured or manipulated by their management or factory owners to vote for a particular party.