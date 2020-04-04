Gujarat: Five killed, one hurt in highway accident

PTI
PTI, Surendranagar,
  • Apr 04 2020, 15:13 ist
  • updated: Apr 04 2020, 15:13 ist
Representative image

Five persons, including three members of a family, were killed and one injured, when a car rammed into a truck on Limbdi-Ahmedabad Highway in Gujarat's Surendranagar district, police said Saturday.

The incident took place near Kanpara village on Friday night when a car travelling towards Gandhinagar rammed into a truck, an official from Limbdi police said.

While four persons died on the spot, another succumbed to his injuries at a hospital, he said, adding that an injured victim was undergoing treatment.

The deceased include three members of a family from Jamkhambhaliya and drivers of both the vehicles, the official said.

Gujarat
Accident
