Gujarat: Former 'encounter specialist' seeks discharge from Sadiq Jamal Encounter case

Once known as "encounter specialist", retired Deputy Superintendent of Police Tarun Barot has moved an application in special CBI court seeking discharge from the trial of Sadiq Jamal Mehtar encounter case. Barot is one of the key accused in the case who is alleged to have illegally taken custody of Sadiq from Mumbai police days before he was killed in an encounter in 2003 in Ahmedabad, which the CBI probe found was stage-managed.

Barot, who is also an accused in Ishrat Jahan encounter case, has claimed in his plea that he is "innocent and has been falsely implicated in the case." The application claims,"...all the so-called statements and the documents, sought to be deliberately used as incriminating material against the present accused no. 8 (Barot), reveal nothing except the visit of the present accused no. 8 to Mumbai between 02.1.2003 to 04.1.2003. There is not a single direct statement/document in the charge-sheet which suggests that it was present accused no. 8 himself who obtained the alleged custody of Sadik from Mumbai. In view of this, the charge of the complainant CBI is based on just conjectures and surmises."

Besides Barot, another policeman Chhtrasinh Chudasama has also moved a similar application on the ground that there is no evidence suggesting his role in any manner. Recently, the CBI special court discharged two accused policemen- R L Mavani and Ajaypal Yadav- from the trial after concluding that there was not enough evidence against them for trial. The special court has issued notice and has sought CBI's response.

CBI investigation revealed that on January 2, 2003, Barot, who was then posted with Detection of Crime Branch, took custody of Sadiq, 19, a resident of Bhavnagar, from the Mumbai Police and brought him to Ahmedabad. On January 12, he was taken in a tempo traveller to the Sai Baba Complex near Galaxy cinema in Naroda area where he was allegedly shot dead at around 1.15 am. However, at the time of the incident, the DCB officials had claimed that Sadiq was killed in an encounter who was on a mission to kill the then chief minister Narendra Modi and other BJP leaders for avenging 2002 post-Godhra riots.

According to the CBI, it was Subsidiary Intelligence Bureau (SIB), Mumbai which first generated an intelligence input claiming that Sadiq was associated with D-Gang and was allegedly planning to kill BJP leaders. The CBI charge sheet in his case stated that before handing over Sadiq to Barot, he was arrested “in a stage-managed joint operation” conducted by the SIB, Mumbai and Central Intelligence Unit, Andheri, of Mumbai Crime Branch.

Sadiq worked as domestic help for Tariq Parveen, a close associate of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim, at his home in Mumbai and then in Dubai between 1996 to October 2002. The CBI has said that Sadiq left Dubai following an altercation with Parveen’s associate, a Pakistan-based gangster Salim Chiplun and within months of his arrival back home, Sadiq was killed.