4 dead in Junagadh building collapse, rescue ops on

Gujarat: Four dead in Junagadh building collapse; search-rescue ops under way

Bulldozers have been deployed to remove the debris and ambulances are at the site as well.

PTI
PTI, Junagadh,
  • Jul 24 2023, 15:31 ist
  • updated: Jul 24 2023, 21:36 ist
Rescue workers at the spot where two-storey building collapsed, many were feared trapped, in Junagadh, Monday, July 24, 2023. Credit: PTI Photo

Four bodies were recovered from the rubble of a two-storey dilapidated building that collapsed on Monday afternoon in Gujarat's Junagadh city and the search and rescue operation to locate more people who may be trapped was underway, officials said.

The building on Datar Road collapsed at around 1pm, the incident coming two days after the city saw very heavy rains that caused widespread flooding.

"Four bodies have been recovered so far from the rubble. The search and rescue operation is underway. We cannot say how many people are feared trapped in the debris," Inspector Nirav Shah of A Division police station said.

The building had shops and residential units and teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), fire brigade and police are engaged in the search and rescue operation, he said.

The four bodies were taken out from the debris after an effort of five hours, Shah said.

Other officials said bulldozers have been deployed to remove the debris and ambulances are at the site as well.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Gujarat
junagadh

Related videos

What's Brewing

Billionaire Ravi Ruia acquires sprawling London mansion

Billionaire Ravi Ruia acquires sprawling London mansion

Al Hilal make world record £259mn bid for Kylian Mbappe

Al Hilal make world record £259mn bid for Kylian Mbappe

After McDonald's some Subway outlets drop tomatoes

After McDonald's some Subway outlets drop tomatoes

ICC launches first-ever umpire education course

ICC launches first-ever umpire education course

Is it really hotter now than any time in 100,000 years?

Is it really hotter now than any time in 100,000 years?

Inaugural goods train reaches Manipur's Khongsang

Inaugural goods train reaches Manipur's Khongsang

Adidas gets $565 mn in orders for unsold Yeezy shoes

Adidas gets $565 mn in orders for unsold Yeezy shoes

Ancient soil beneath Greenland's ice offers a warning

Ancient soil beneath Greenland's ice offers a warning

 