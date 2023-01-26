Gujarat: 4 detained for making blast threats on R-Day

Gujarat: Four detained for threatening to carry out bomb blasts in Ahmedabad on Republic Day

Three people were detained from Ahmedabad and the fourth person, Om Prakash was held by UP Police in Ballia district

PTI
PTI, Ahmedabad,
  • Jan 26 2023, 20:44 ist
  • updated: Jan 26 2023, 20:44 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI File Photo

Four persons, including one from Uttar Pradesh, have been detained by the Gujarat Police for allegedly threatening to carry out serial bomb blasts in Ahmedabad city on the Republic Day on Thursday, an official said.

The action was taken based on a letter received two days back by the Ahmedabad police commissioner's office, in which the threat of serial bomb blasts was given, the senior official of the city crime branch said.

The Ahmedabad crime branch had swung into action after the letter, he said. "The sender of the letter threatened to carry out bomb blasts at different places in Ahmedabad, including at the railway station and bus stand, on the Republic Day on Thursday. Following a probe, four persons have been detained for questioning," the official said.

While three persons were detained from Ahmedabad, the fourth one named Om Prakash was held by the Uttar Pradesh Police from Ballia district after getting a tip-off from the crime branch here about his role, he said, adding that a team has been sent to UP to take his custody.

"A preliminary probe has revealed that Om Prakash from Ballia is the key accused in sending this threat letter, which turned out to be a hoax. We are yet to find out the exact motive behind this act," the official said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Gujarat
Ahmedabad
Bomb Blast
India News
Republic Day
Uttar Pradesh

What's Brewing

Amid dip in drama fans, Oscar nods eye box office glory

Amid dip in drama fans, Oscar nods eye box office glory

In a 1st, Indian field guns used in R-Day 21-gun salute

In a 1st, Indian field guns used in R-Day 21-gun salute

BSF jawans exchange sweets with Pak Rangers on R-Day

BSF jawans exchange sweets with Pak Rangers on R-Day

Republic Day 2023: Tri-colour dishes you must try

Republic Day 2023: Tri-colour dishes you must try

Google Doodle depicts elements of Republic Day parade

Google Doodle depicts elements of Republic Day parade

Bengaluru suburban rail gets on fast track

Bengaluru suburban rail gets on fast track

Why is India's flag unfurled on R-Day and not hoisted?

Why is India's flag unfurled on R-Day and not hoisted?

 