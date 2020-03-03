Gujarat government announces financial recovery from rioters

More than a week after over 115 people were arrested in as many as nine separate offences of rioting in Khambhat town of Anand district, the state government on Tuesday said that necessary instruction has been issued to the local administration for financial recovery from the rioters.

The government informed about this move in the ongoing Assembly sessions in Gandhinagar following a heated debate between the Opposition Congress and the ruling BJP.

On February 23, localities such as Akbarpura, Madarnagar, Bhoibari, Lakdarwaja, Bhavsar Vad, Prajapati Vaas among others witnessed communal riots in which houses, vehicles and other properties were destroyed.

According to the state government, on 24th, police combing team was also attacked by the rioters in which several policemen were injured while their vehicles were damaged.

The state informed in the Assembly that 20 rounds of rubber bullets, 60 rounds of teargas shell and 12 tear gas hand grenades were used to quell the communal clashes.

In the riots, 41 people were injured including eight policemen.

Minister of State for Home Pradipsinh Jadeja informed the House, “Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has given instruction to the local administration to act on the possible financial recovery of damages caused by the rioters.”