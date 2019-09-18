Gujarat government extends new motor act for a month

In a relief to two wheeler-riders, the Gujarat government on Tuesday announced an extension for the implementation of the new Motor Vehicle (Amendment) Act, 2019 for a month. This extension would be limited for two wheeler-riders who don't have Pollution Under Control (PUC) and helmets. The new law with regard to these two violations would come into effect from October 15.

"We have been receiving lots of complaints of inconvenience to people in getting Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificates and buying of helmets. Keeping these inconvenience to people, the state cabinet led by Chief Minister Vijaybhai Rupani and Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel decided to extend the implementation of the Motor Vehicle Act (Amendment) 2019 Act for a month," state transport minister R C Faldu told media persons in Gandhinagar.

He added that the state government is going to set up 900 PUC centers for convenience to people. The government will be issuing tenders to get this work done in the next ten days. The new act had come into effect from September 15 and within two days, 4,500 violators were issued challans and Rs 27.5 lakh fine was collected from them in Ahmedabad city alone.

The Opposition Congress had been opposing the increase in the fine and staged a protest at several places in the state. It had started a "missed call" campaigned on Monday against the hefty fine and within 48 years it received more than 2 lakh calls.

On September 15, the Rupani government had announced a reduction of the fines by 50% to 70% from what is proposed under the new Act. In Gujarat, the penalty for not wearing a helmet is Rs 500 against Rs 1000 prescribed in the MV Act. Similarly, Rs 500 will be charged for not wearing a seatbelt as opposed to Rs 1000. A person riding a two-wheeler without a license will be fined Rs 2000 and Rs 3000 for four-wheeler drivers against Rs 5000 which is prescribed in the new act.