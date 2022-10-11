Gujarat governor, with RSS background, accepts chancellorship of Gandhi-founded varsity

Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat, on Tuesday, agreed to be the next Chancellor of Gujarat Vidyapith—founded by Mahatma Gandhi in 1920—replacing noted activist and founder of Self Employed Women’s Association (SEWA), Ela Bhatt. The decision of the deemed university to appoint Devvrat, who has links to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), comes at a time when the university is marred by controversy over appointment of its vice-chancellor and allegation of financial irregularities.

A media statement, issued on behalf of Raj Bhawan, informed that “Governor Acharya Devvrat has accepted the invitation of Gujarat Vidyapith for the post of its Chancellor.”

Devvrat is likely to be officially appointed after the varsity’s convocation on October 18. The convocation will be presided over by the 90-year-old Bhatt, who had asked the varsity officials to relieve her.

On October 4, Vidyapith’s trustees had unanimously decided to grant her wish, and replace her with the governor, a decision which is said to have been taken by a majority vote.

However, the university’s decision to name a person with RSS ties has not gone well with certain circles. Tushar Gandhi, Mahatma Gandhi’s great grandson, expressed his disappointment over the development.

“It is sad that the trustees…decided to break with the tradition of appointing an eminent Gandhian as Chancellor…and invited an Arya Samaj Pracharak, someone close to the ruling combine and RSS as Chancellor. The agenda of corrupting Gandhian Institutions with ‘Ungandhians’ in charge of these institutions continues,” commented Tushar.

One of the core values of Vidyapith is “acceptance of equality of religions” while “complete tolerance of all established religions” is one of the basic objectives. Its website describes that “Gujarat Vidyapith was established as a national university without a government charter.”

While being its founder, Mahatma Gandhi remained its life-long chancellor, while Professor A T Gidwani became the founder vice-chancellor. After Gandhi’s assassination, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Dr Rajendra Prasad and Morarji Desai “adorned the post of chancellor of the Vidyapith”, the website states.

Governor Devvrat’s brief introduction on Raj Bhawan’s website states that he is former head of Bharatiya Kisan Sangh, Haryana—a farmer’s wing of the RSS.

The decision to appoint Devvrat is, however, still overshadowed by the controversy surrounding the varsity’s vice-chancellor Rajendra Khimani, who is facing removal from the post over his “ineligibility and ongoing inquiry into financial irregularities”.

On September 21, the Gujarat High Court had ordered the varsity to take “appropriate” action within eight weeks on University Grants Commission’s (UGC) decision to sack Khimani for “financial irregularity” and “administrative lapses”.

The varsity hasn’t taken any decision yet.

The Gujarat Vidyapith is also facing issues with the UGC, which had issued a show cause notice to it asking why its status as deemed university should not be withdrawn on account of several irregularities, especially lapses in financial management which includes a difference of Rs 49.56 lakh between figures of expenditure incurred and utilization certificates submitted against the grant received.

Vidyapith challenged the show cause in High Court where it remains pending hearing.