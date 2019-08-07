Gujarat govt, BJP cancel events after Swaraj's death

The Gujarat government and the ruling BJP have cancelled all their programmes scheduled for Wednesday in view of the death of senior party leader and former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj.

The state government was supposed to organise a grand event in Gandhinagar on Wednesday to celebrate Chief Minister Vijay Rupani's three years in office.

However, the programme has been cancelled following Swaraj's death, a government release said.

The ruling BJP in the state has also cancelled its various engagements, including the ongoing membership drive, scheduled for Wednesday, a party release said.

Swaraj, 67, died on Tuesday night in New Delhi after a massive cardiac arrest.