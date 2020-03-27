Gujarat govt completes door-to-door survey of over 3.5 crore people to detect coronavirus infections

Gujarat government Friday claimed that it has completed a door-to-door survey of over 3.5 crore people, more than half of state's total population, through Integrated Disease Surveillance Platform (IDSP) to detect the spread of coronovirus infection. In the survey, the government has said 37, 885 persons have been found to have a history of intra-state travel while 8,265 travelled abroad in recent days.

Principal Secretary, health, Jayanti Ravi on Friday said that the door-to-door survey is being conducted by over 10,000 female health workers in the state. She said that 3,50,69,926 persons have been surveyed by Friday in which 118 persons have been found to have similar symptoms. They all have been put under surveillance.

While claiming that no positive case of coronavirus has been detected in the last 12 hours, Ravi said that out of 44 COVID-19 positive cases in the state so far, 26 cases have international travel history while two have travelled internally. She said that remaining 16 cases are result of local transmission. Out of 44 cases, Ahmedabad has recorded highest number of positive cases with 15, Vadodara 8, Gandhinagar and Surat seven cases each, Rajkot 5, Bhavnagar and Kutch one case each.

So far, three infected persons have died in Surat (69 years old male), Ahmedabad (85 years old woman) and Bhavnagar (70 years old man). The last two cases had a travel history of Saudi Arabia while in the case of Surat, the patient had travelled to Delhi and Jaipur.

According to Ravi, 11 samples were examined yesterday and their results were found to be negative. She said that 19,377 persons in the state have been put in home quarantine for 14 days while 575 persons are quarantined in the government facilities.

