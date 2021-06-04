Gujarat govt to implement Bill against forcible religious conversion from June 15

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Friday said that the Freedom of Religious Reform (Amendment) Bill, 2021, described as "anti-love jihad" law, will come into effect from June 15.

The announcement comes days after state governor Acharya Devvrat gave his assent to the proposed law, which was passed in March in the state Assembly by majority.

The bill that amended the 2003 Act penalises forcible or fraudulent religious conversion by marriage and has punishment of 3-10 years in jail. The state government said that the law is being implemented in the state from June 15 "to ensure that no one is converted under the influence of greed, coercion or any kind of violence in Gujarat."

In a release, the state government stated that Chief Minister Vijay Rupani is implementing the act "to stop acts of love jihad and marriages solely for the purpose of conversion."

The act has provision of imprisonment from 3 to 5 years in the case of individuals while 4 to 7 years in case of women, minors or people from scheduled caste and scheduled tribe. Organisations involved in religious conversion will also get penalised under this act. The maximum punishment in such cases will be up to 10 years and fine of Rs 5 lakh on each member of the organisations involved.

Under this law, the definition of "allurement" has been broadened by adding words such as "better lifestyle, divine blessings or otherwise so that the person who offers any person for a better lifestyle, divine blessings or otherwise may be punished under the provision of the said Act." The Rupani government has also added a section in the act that allows any aggrieved person related by blood to lodge an FIR in such cases.