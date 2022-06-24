Gujarat HC issues notice on PIL against Sufi shrine being converted into Hindu temple

The Gujarat High Court, on Friday, refused to entertain the request to maintain the status quo on the 14th century shrine of Sufi saint Imamshah Bawa reported having converted into a Hindu religious place. However, the court issued notices to the state government and the trust that manages the place and sought their responses within six weeks.

The Bench of Chief Justice Aravind Kumar and Justice Mauna Bhatt, while issuing the notices, directed the state government to file a response, if any, by August 8. The Bench also refused to grant any protection to the petitioner’s counsel, who repeatedly pleaded the bench to call status quo till the next hearing or schedule an early hearing.

“Kindly consider stopping the construction...or preserve the position. I am not seeking mandatory direction...there are photographs that will indicate that construction is going on fast scale. This will be over by then (next hearing)...entire nature will change. Your lordship can see the photographs,” senior counsel Mihir Joshi requested while seeking status quo as there was large-scale construction work going at the controversial site, which is allegedly changing the very nature of the religious place.

Chief Justice Kumar refused relief saying that the court must hear the other side as well. A public interest litigation (PIL) has alleged that “Pir Imamshah Bawa Dargah and all surrounding Muslim religious places are being converted to Hindu religious places” in violation of prohibition imposed by Places of Worship Act, 1991.

“The grossly unconstitutional and illegal conversion of Pir Imamshah Bawa Dargah and the surrounding Muslim religious places/structures to Hindu religious places/structures whereby, even the existence of “Pir Imamshah Bawa” is converted to “Shree Nishkalanki Maharaj” and the “Pir Imamshah Bawa Roja” is converted to “Shree Nishkalanki Narayan Tirthdhaam Prernatirth,” claimed the PIL, filed by Sunni Awami Forum through its trustee Usman Haji Ahmed Qureshi.

The shrine, located about 20 km from Ahmedabad in Pirana village, is said to be 600 years old, and has followers from both Hindu and Muslim communities. The Hindu followers are called “Satpanthi” while Muslims are known as Saiyed or Sadat.

In 1939, a first-class subordinate court in Ahmedabad framed a scheme to manage the Imamshah Bawa Roza and its properties. And a committee of 11 members was formed with Gadiwala Kaka as Chairman, three Saiyed members who are the descendants of the Pir Imamshah Bawa and then seven elected members who follow “Sathpanth”.

The PIL said that in 1952 the shrine and its properties were registered under the provisions of the Trust Act as “Imamshah Bawa Roza Trust”. Among the objects of the trust was “burning lamp regularly day and night in (the) dargah and performing Sandal, Urs, Niyaz, Fateha and other religious activities.

Since 1993, rift started forming between Hindu and Muslim groups, and has only increased over the years. Hindu trustees, who had a majority in the trust, removed most of the Islamic identities as well as the rituals from the shrine, the PIL alleges. Despite several litigations, and complaints to local authorities, the nature of the religious place has been converted to a Hindu nature, the PIL also claimed.

Earlier this year, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh held its annual three-day Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha—the highest decision-making body of the saffron organisation—at the disputed site.