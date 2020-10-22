Gujarat HC orders to proceed with polls for Amul Dairy chairman, vice-chairman posts, bars from announcing results

The Gujarat High Court on Thursday ordered the state government to proceed with the election for the post of chairman and vice-chairman of Kaira District Co-operative Milk Producers Union Ltd, popularly known as Amul Dairy, scheduled to be held on Friday but prohibited declaration of its result.

The court also ordered that along with result, votes cast by the contentious appointment of three government nominees, reportedly associated with BJP, be produced in the court in a sealed cover in the next hearing on October 24.

The orders came on a petition moved by three Congress leaders including two sitting MLAs challenging the appointment of three nominees as government representative in the managing committee of the union. The petitioners have alleged that at the instance of BJP these appointments were made in order to create "artificial majority" to favour members belonging to the ruling party.

In August, the polls for 13 seats of managing directors were held, out of which 9 seats went to a panel belonging current chairman Ramsinh Parmar and vice-chairman Rejendrasinh Parmar. Ramsinh is an ex-Congress MLA who joined BJP in 2017 while Rajendrasinh is a Congress MLA from Borsad. The BJP supporters won only 4 seats. The petitioners have alleged to the appointment of three members as government representative is only to create a majority.