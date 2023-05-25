Gujarat HC refuses urgent hearing on self-styled godman’s event

A petition filed in Gujarat high court has sought direction to be issued to the state government to "restrain the speakers of Divya Darbars" from using "inflammatory and intimidating language so as to incite communal disharmony through hate speeches."

The "divya darbars", a religious event, has been planned in four major cities including Ahmedabad led by controversial self-styled godman Dhirendra Shastri.

On Wednesday, the petitioner advocate K R Koshti sought an urgent hearing on the ground that the events are being held from May 26 to June 7. However, the vacation bench of justice S V Pinto refused the request saying that "this is nothing which has to be dealt with urgently. It is too vague." The government pleader also opposed the request on the grounds the prayers were based on "apprehension" that there might be hate speech in future.

Koshti, an activist based in Ahmedabad, has listed in the Public Interest Litigation (PIL) several cases registered against Shastri of allegedly inciting members of majority community against minority community. The PIL mentions his alleged hate speech in Udaipur in Rajasthan and similar cases in Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Bihar.

Koshti has said that Shastri's upcoming event is being co-sponsored by ruling BJP and there is "every possibility and likelihood that even if there is hate speech or exhortation of majority community against minority community, no action will be taken against the speakers who indulge in hate speech." He has said that the "Divya Darbars" are being held in Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat and Rajkot.

The petitioner has cited Supreme Court's judgement in Tahseen Poonawalla's case wherein the apex court directed laid out guidelines for the state to take preventive measures to tackle cases of hate speech and mob lynching. Koshti has argued that incidents of mob lynching has been happening due to instigation by "intolerance and misinformed by circulation of fake news and false stories and hate speeches delivered by the vested interested groups."