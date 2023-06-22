Gujarat HC reserves order on regular bail plea of Teesta Setalvad

The Gujarat high court Wednesday concluded the hearing on the regular bail application of Mumbai-based activist Teesta Setalvad in connection with alleged fabrication of evidence and tutoring of witnesses in cases related to post-Godhra riots.

"The matter was heard extensively almost everyday for not less than 1 and a half hours from 12th June till today except 15.06.2023. Arguments concluded. Reserves for orders," ordered justice Nirzar Desai while asking the parties to submit any further arguments, if any, in writing by tonight.

The state government has opposed Setalvad's bail application claiming that she was a "tool of a politician" who was tasked to defame and destabilize the then state government led by prime minister Narendra Modi.

Setalvad, who was behind bars for over two months until Supreme Court granted her interim bail, was arrested on June 25 last year along with former Director General of Police, R B Sreekumar a day after Ahmedabad Crime Branch filed an FIR based on adverse remarks made by the apex court.

The public prosecutor submitted in the high court that Setalvad received Rs30 lakh from the politician, senior Congress leader late Ahmed Patel, and conspired with co-accused Sreekumar and jailed ex IPS officer Sanjiv Bhatt, to "propagate" the larger conspiracy behind the riots. The government argued that the claim of larger conspiracy was part of attempts to "destabilize" the then government.

The case against the activist and former policemen are based on observation of apex court while dealing with an appeal petition of Zakia Jafri who had claimed that there was a "larger conspiracy" behind the riots and accused the then chief minister Narendra Modi and over 60 others ministers, bureaucrats, among others for the violence. The apex court appointed-Special Investigation Team (SIT) gave clean chit to all accused saying that there was no evidence.

The apex court while upholding the clean chit came down heavily on Setalvad and others while observing, "those who had kept the pot boiling" with an "ulterior motive" for the past 16 years should be in the dock and be "proceeded with in accordance with the law". A day later, an FIR was registered against Setalvad, Sreekumar and Bhatt for allegedly fabricating witnesses' testimonies and creating evidence in many cases related to the riots.