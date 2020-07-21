Gujarat HC strips lawyers' body president of his 'senior advocate' designation

In what is said to be a rare move, the Gujarat high court has stripped a lawyer, who also happens to be the president of lawyers' association, of his "senior counsel" designation on Tuesday following a unanimous decision of a full court held on Saturday. The decision comes days after a suo motu contempt proceeding was initiated against the lawyer Yatin Oza for his alleged remarks against the court and its administration for allegedly being "biased" and running a "gambling den that caters only to the litigants with means and money power."

In a notification, issued by the high court, it is mentioned, "In exercise of powers conferred under Rule 26 of the High Court of Gujarat-Designation of Senior Advocates, Rule, 2018, the Full Court in its meeting dated 18.07.2020 has unanimously resolved that the decision of the Full Court dated 25.10.1999 to designate Yatin Narendrabhai Oza, Advocate as Senior Advocate is reviewed and recalled." The full court comprised all the 29 sitting judges of the high court who unanimously decided to take away the designation from Oza. The "senior advocate" is a designation conferred on advocates on "the basis of their ability, standing at the Bar, experience in law and special knowledge."

Oza, who is heading Gujarat High Court Advocates' Association (GHCAA) as its President, had made several serious allegations on Facebook live press conference on June 5 where he made several remarks against the court and its administration. A division bench of high court of justices Sonia Gokani and N V Anjaria took suo motu cognisance of these remarks.

Issuing criminal contempt notice against Oza the bench stated, "This suo motu contempt proceeding has been initiated by the Court in wake of extremely unfortunate and absolutely unpalatable event that took place in the midst of Pandemic of COVID- 19 where accusing fingers have been raised against the High court , High Court Administration and the Registry by irresponsible, sensational and intemperate delivery in an interview by the President of the GUJARAT High Court Advocates’ Association ,the Senior Advocate Yatin Oza in his capacity of the office bearer of GHCAA."

The order also had transcripts of Oza's remarks as saying, "The High Court is an absolute gambling den today, wherein only billionaire can gamble. If poor people gamble for five rupees at home, the police would arrest them. This is the situation of High Court. High Court can file a contempt petition against me."

Some of the allegations that Oza made were reproduced in the court order which stated, "corrupt practices being adopted by the registry of the High Court of Gujarat, undue favour is shown to high-profile industrialist and smugglers and traitors, the High Court functioning is for influential and rich people and their advocates, the billionaires walk away with order from the High Court in two days whereas the poor and non VIPs need to suffer, if the litigants want to file any matter in the High Court person has to be either Mr Khambhata or the builder or the company..."

The order noted that since Gujarat was one of the worst coronavirus affected states, physical functioning of court was halted and hearings commenced through video conferencing following the announcement of lockdown. It said, "Like every change in the system, this change was not finding favour at some quarters and while the genuine grievances were being examined on administrative side by the High Court, the president of the bar Association behaved in the most reckless manner. He leveled false and contemptuous allegations of corruption, malpractices against the administration of the High Court."