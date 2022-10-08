Gujarat home minister ‘thanks’ state cops flogging rioting suspects, says they kept Navratri ‘safe’

Gujarat Minister of State for Home, Harsh Sanghavi, in an apparent support to the policemen who flogged rioting suspects in Kheda district, said on Friday why “human rights” was only for “stone pelters” and not for those “children and women who are hit” by the pelted stones.

He also appealed to the gathering of youth to “congratulate Gujarat police and express gratitude” for their hard work and helping the citizens have a “safe” Navratri.

Sanghavi’s statements come amid rising criticism of Gujarat Police for their blatant vigilante-like justice. A group of police officers were shown flogging rioting accused in presence of cheering villagers. The widely circulated videos showed the crowd clapping, cheering and shouting “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” as the policemen flogged the suspects.

Addressing a gathering at Gujarat University’s Convention Hall, Sanghavi said: “These days, the issue of human rights is widely discussed. I am unable to comprehend if humanity is only for stone pelters? Are there no human rights for children and women who get hit by stones? Shouldn’t they also have the rights? Can't we play garba at our village chowk?”

He praised the state police and said that it was thanks to the Gujarat Police that “we can play garba and do business till late in the night”.

“Gujarat police have worked hard. If you like Gujarat Police, you should congratulate them and express gratitude to them on social media,” Sanghavi told the youth present at the convention hall.

He was talking about the riot which broke out at the village after a group of Muslims took exception to the garba organised at a temple, which was adjacent to a mosque.

Meanwhile, all accused arrested in the case were sent to judicial custody.

The incident was said to have been triggered after village sarpanch Indravadan Patel as part of his religious pledge chose to organise garba, on October 3, on the occasion of Ashtami at the village temple, which shares its wall with a mosque.

According to a written complaint by villager Ayubmiya Malek, “it was the first time in village history that garba was held at this temple and it was organised only to disrupt the peace as part of a conspiracy.”

There were over 250 people, mostly women participating in the festivities when the rioting started. The police said stones were thrown and many people, including women, were injured. A police team was also attacked. The police filed an FIR naming 43 persons and a mob of hundreds of people.

Video of the police atrocity came hours after rioting broke out between Hindu and Muslim communities at Kheda district’s Undhela village in Matar taluka over organising garba festival at a temple adjacent to a mosque.

Although a departmental inquiry was initiated, no action was taken against the erring policemen from a team of Local Crime Branch of Kheda district police, including police inspector A V Parmar. Gujarat police chief, Ashish Bhatia, had said that “investigation is underway and necessary action will be taken” on Friday.

The inquiry was being conducted by Ahmedabad Range Inspector General V Chandrasekhar, under whose jurisdiction Kheda district fell.