Gujarat hooch tragedy: 2 SPs transferred, 6 police officers suspended

Facing criticism from all quarters over the death of 42 people from consuming spurious liquor, the Gujarat government on Thursday transferred superintendent of police (SP) of Ahmedabad and Botad districts and suspended six low rank policemen including two deputy superintendent of police (DySP) for "dereliction of duty." One of the suspended DySPs has been transferred to police headquarters at tribal dominated Dangs district.

The home department's notification on Thursday stated that 2009 -batch IPS Virendra Singh Yadav, SP, Ahmedabad rural was transferred and appointed on vacant ex-cadre post of Commandant, Metro Security, 1, Ahmedabad while Karanraj Vaghela, IPS, 2012-batch, SPP, Botad, was transferred to protection of government properties, Gandhinagar as commandant.

Besides them, DySPs SK Trivedi, Botad division and NV Patel along with police inspectors Suresh Chaudhary and KP Jadeja, Ranpur sub-inspectors K P Jadeja, Shailendra Rana and Barwala sub-inspector BG Vala were suspended for "failing to implement liquor prohibition policy." Trivedi has been transferred to Dangs in south Gujarat.

Although the state police maintained the 42 persons have died and 97 are under treatment as on Thursday afternoon, Aam Aadmi Party's Rajya Sabha MP and Gujarat incharge, Sandeep Pathak claimed on Twitter that "75 people have died due to spurious liquor consumption in Gujarat." He tweeted, "So far, 75 people have died due to spurious liquor in Gujarat and the government is not discussing it. When I demanded discussion in the House, I and Sushil Gupta ji were suspended. The people of Gujarat elected and sent so many BJP MPs but today there is no one to raise their voice."

The police have booked over 20 accused for murder, causing hurt by poison to be read with criminal conspiracy and sections of Gujarat prohibition Amendment Act. So far, the police have arrested 15 accused who are said to have bought 600 litres of methyl alcohol from a godown in Ahmedabad rural and sold it to other accused. They made country made liquor out of it and sold them to hundreds of people in Ahmedabad rural, neighbouring Botad district villages.

The relevance of liquor prohibition remains a contentious issue in the state with back-to-back tragic cases of people dying from drinking spurious liquor. A bunch of petitions pending in the Gujarat high court have sought lifting of the ban on the ground that not allowing people drink alcohol in the close walls of their houses amounts to a breach of privacy.

The petitions have also contended that by allowing certain tourists and special permits on health grounds the state government has created a "class" of permit holders who are free to buy and consume liquor. The state government had objected to the maintainability of these petitions which was rejected by high court and opined that the archaic law can be judicially scrutinised. The hearing on these petitions remains pending for over a year.