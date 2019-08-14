Gujarat IAS officer suspended over charges of bigamy

The Gujarat government on Wednesday suspended IAS officer Gaurav Dahiya over charges of "cheating" and "bigamy". He was probed by a committee formed by the state government after the allegations against him surfaced recently.

The 2010-batch officer's suspension letter states: "disciplinary proceedings against Dr Gaurav Dahiya are contemplated for serious charges of misconduct and moral turpitude. Now Therefore, the Government of Gujarat, in exercise of powers conferred by clause (a) sub-rule (1) of Rule-3 of the All India Services (Discipline & Appeal) Rules, 1969, hereby places Dr Gaurav Dahiya, IAS under suspension with immediate effect."

Officials said that the officer was suspended based on the findings of the committee, formed by the order of Chief Minister Vijay Rupani after a Delhi-based woman filed a written complaint against Dahiya.

This woman is said to have married Dahiya sometime in 2018 but he allegedly didn't disclose to her that he was already married. Dahiya is alleged to have assured her that he would divorce his wife. The complainant produced the video footage and photographs of her marriage with the officer, to the committee.

Dahiya, on the other hand, defended himself claiming that the woman was lying, trying to frame him and has been blackmailing him for quite some time.