Gujarat issues fresh Covid restrictions, night curfew extended to more cities: What is allowed, what is not

The Gujarat government on Tuesday said the night curfew to curb the spread of Covid-19 will be extended to more cities -- Himmatnagar, Palanpur, Navsari, Valsad, Porbandar, Botad, Viramgam, Chhota Udaipur, and Veraval.

The curfew will be imposed between 8 pm and 6 am starting April 28 and ending May 5. With the latest restrictions, nearly all prominent cities in the state are under night curfew.

What remains open and what is now allowed? Take a look:

Will grocery, kirana, essential stores be open?

The Chief Minister's Office said all essential services such as medicines, groceries will continue to remain open. However other public places shall remain closed.

Will public transport be available?

Public transport in the state limited to 50 per cent seating.

What about weddings and funerals?

Weddings shall have only 50 guests while funerals can include 20

Will malls, cinema halls and gyms be allowed to operate?

"Malls, shopping complexes, cinema halls, auditoriums, gyms, swimming pools, water parks, public gardens, salon, spas & other amusement activities will be closed in all 29 cities. All APMCs will be closed, only APMCs associated with vegetables & fruits can be continued," the order said.

What about religious places?

Religious places shall also be closed for all except for the priests.

Will restaurants be open? Can I order on Swiggy, Zomato?

Restaurants will be closed for dining and only takeaway services are permitted.