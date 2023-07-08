Gujarat: Labourer killed, two injured after soil caves in on them at construction site

A labourer was killed and two others injured after they were trapped under a heap of soil that caved in on them when they were working in a pit at a construction site in Gujarat's Vadodara city on Saturday, officials said.
The labourers were working for the construction of the foundation of a multi-storey building near Chakli circle in the city when the soil, moistened by rain, caved in, a fire department official said.
Also Read | Three killed, six injured as bus on way to PM Modi's rally in Raipur hits truck
The trio was trapped under the heap, he said. "After being alerted, a team of fire department rushed to the spot and managed to pull two of them out alive, while the third person was declared dead when he was brought out," he said.
The labourers were working in a pit dug for the construction of the building's foundation when the accident occurred.
The deceased was identified as Ramesh Bhil (35), who hails from Limdi in Dahod district of Gujarat, the fire department said.
The rescue operation lasted nearly two hours, the official said.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
'Namaste, aap kaise hain': Tom Cruise aces Hindi accent
How 'Barbie', Blackpink are part of territorial dispute
Sula Vineyards' estimated net revenue up 17% in Q1
Jennifer Garner to return as Elektra in 'Deadpool 3'
How ‘drinkflation’ affects the price of your pint
'Bakwas', Rajeev Chandrasekhar on AI taking away jobs
Rahul rides tractor, talks to farmers in Haryana
Daimyo systems in modern-day boardroom negotiations