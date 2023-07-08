Gujarat: 1 dead, 2 injured after soil caves in on them

Gujarat: Labourer killed, two injured after soil caves in on them at construction site

The labourers were working in a pit dug for the construction of the building's foundation when the accident occurred.

PTI
PTI, Vadodara,
  • Jul 08 2023, 16:22 ist
  • updated: Jul 08 2023, 16:25 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A labourer was killed and two others injured after they were trapped under a heap of soil that caved in on them when they were working in a pit at a construction site in Gujarat's Vadodara city on Saturday, officials said.

The labourers were working for the construction of the foundation of a multi-storey building near Chakli circle in the city when the soil, moistened by rain, caved in, a fire department official said.

The trio was trapped under the heap, he said. "After being alerted, a team of fire department rushed to the spot and managed to pull two of them out alive, while the third person was declared dead when he was brought out," he said.

The deceased was identified as Ramesh Bhil (35), who hails from Limdi in Dahod district of Gujarat, the fire department said.

The rescue operation lasted nearly two hours, the official said.

India News
Gujarat
Vadodara

