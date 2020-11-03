Gujarat lawyer fined Rs 10,000 for sitting in car during virtual hearing

A debt recovery tribunal (DRT) in Ahmedabad on Tuesday fined a lawyer Rs 10,000 for sitting in the car during the virtual court proceeding and ordered to deposit the money in the National Defence Fund in two days. This is the second instance in which a lawyer was fined during virtual hearing.

The tribunal, presided over by Vijay Goel, imposed the fine on lawyer Vishal Gori who was appearing for the applicant L M Patel. The order states that "The counsel for the applicant is appearing before this Tribunal while sitting in a car. So, I feel judicious to impose cost of Rs 10,000 upon Gori for attending the virtual hearing from his car."

The DRT has cited an order passed by Gujarat high court in which it had fined a lawyer Rs 10,000 for smoking during the hearing while sitting in a car. The high court passed an order to circulate instructions to all lawyers to maintain a "dignified decorum while conducting the matter through video conferencing."

The order had specified that lawyers should attend the proceeding either from their residence or office space. It barred appearing in the proceedings while sitting in a vehicle or open ground. The order also specified to "maintain appropriate sitting posture while addressing the court."