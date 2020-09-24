Gujarat: Lawyer fined Rs 10,000 for smoking during virtual court hearing

The Gujarat High Court on Thursday fined a lawyer Rs 10,000 for smoking a cigarette in his car during an online hearing. This "act" of the lawyer didn't go down well with the judge who slapped the fine and ordered initiation of appropriate action against the lawyer.

The advocate J V Ajmera, a junior lawyer from Surat, was appearing for two petitioners seeking bail.

During the hearing, justice A S Supehia noted Ajmera smoking while sitting in the car. The court deprecated the "conduct" of Ajmera while stating that "It was not expected from an advocate to be smoking in the car during the court proceedings. Such behaviour of the advocate is required to be strictly condemned."

Justice Supehia wrote in its order that "advocates appearing through video conference are required to maintain minimum dignified decorum so that the majesty and dignity of the proceedings as well as the Institution are maintained."

He ordered the registrar (judicial) to initiate appropriate proceedings and file a report in ten days before the court.

The order reads that the report should be forwarded to the Bar Council of Gujarat (BCG). The BCG and Bar Association of High Court should inform the advocates "to maintain a dignified decorum while conducting the matters through video conferencing. They shall be informed/instructed that the proceedings conducted through video conferencing shall be either from their respective residences or any office space, barring any vehicle or any open ground."

The order also says that "While attending the proceedings from their respective residences/offices, they shall also maintain appropriate sitting posture while addressing the court."