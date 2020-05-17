Guj: Locals pelt stones at cops in containment zone

Gujarat: Locals pelt stones at cops in containment zone; 68 arrested

PTI
PTI,
  • May 17 2020, 17:45 ist
  • updated: May 17 2020, 17:45 ist
Representative image/AFP Photo

Residents of a COVID-19 containment zone in Gujarat's Rajkot district pelted stones at police and damaged some vehicles when the security personnel tried to stop them from removing barricades placed in the area, an official said on Sunday.

Nearly 68 people were arrested after the incident that took place in Jangleshwar locality of Rajkot around Saturday midnight, he said, adding that police lobbed tear gas shells and baton-charged the rioters to disperse them and bring the situation under control.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

Locals pelted stones at policemen and damaged vehicles when the security men tried to stop them from removing barricades placed in the area designated as 'red zone', due to a large number of coronavirus cases found there, an official from Bhaktinagar police station said.

People of the locality were upset as local authorities were not removing barricades in their area, even as barricades in some other areas under containment zone were being removed, Bhaktinagar's police inspector V K Gadhvi said.

Police lobbed six teargas shells and baton-charged the mob to control the situation, he said.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

Nearly 68 people were later arrested and booked under Indian Penal Code Sections 147, 148 (rioting), 149 (unlawful assembly), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to public servant) and 353 (assault on public servant ), among others, he said.

Security was stepped up in the area to maintain law and order, he added.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Gujarat
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Rajkot
Stone pelting
Coronavirus lockdown

What's Brewing

Coronavirus: Temporary layoff schemes no cure-all

Coronavirus: Temporary layoff schemes no cure-all

Israel: More than a year of political crisis

Israel: More than a year of political crisis

'COVID could cost 135mn jobs, push 120mn into poverty'

'COVID could cost 135mn jobs, push 120mn into poverty'

Vande Bharat Mission: A tale of chaos and calm

Vande Bharat Mission: A tale of chaos and calm

First coronavirus death in Nepal -- a new mother

First coronavirus death in Nepal -- a new mother

Restaurants offer 30% discount on beer to clear stock

Restaurants offer 30% discount on beer to clear stock

They won’t come back anytime soon

They won’t come back anytime soon

 