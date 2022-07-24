Gujarat: Man kills drug addict son, disposes off body parts in Ahmedabad; held

Gujarat man held for killing drug addict son

The accused was detained by the RPF at Ganganagar railway station in Rajasthan on the basis of information shared by the crime branch

  Jul 24 2022
A man has been arrested for allegedly killing his 21-year-old drug addict son, chopping his body parts and disposing them off at two places in Gujarat's Ahmedabad city, police said on Sunday.

The accused, Nilesh Joshi, who was apprehended while fleeing to Nepal, was handed over to the crime branch on Saturday night, an official said.

A severed head, hands and legs were recovered from two places in the city on July 20 and 21, and it was found that they belonged to the same person, he said.

Based on technical and human intelligence, the crime branch officials zeroed in on Joshi as a suspect in the case, the official said.

Joshi had left Ahmedabad for Surat on a bus on July 22, and later boarded a train for Gorakhpur in his bid to escape to Nepal, he said.

The accused was detained by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) at Ganganagar railway station in Rajasthan on the basis of information shared by the crime branch, the official said.

During interrogation, Joshi revealed that he had killed his son Swayam who was addicted to drugs and alcohol, as he would get aggressive and quarrel with him all the time.

"On the morning of July 18, Swayam was high on drugs and was hurling abuses at his father for not giving him money. The victim also attacked his father with the wooden handle of a shovel. In the process, the accused kicked his son and hit his head with a stone six to seven times, killing him on the spot," the official said.

The accused then bought an electric grinder and large plastic bags to dispose off the body. He chopped off the head, legs and hands, dividing them into six parts and then placed them in plastic bags, he said.

Joshi then carried the bags on a two-wheeler and threw them at two different places in the city, the official said.

The police are in the process of lodging an FIR under section 302 (murder) of the IPC against the accused, he added. 

