Gujarat minister moves SC against HC's order declaring his election as void

A day after his 2017 election as an MLA was declared as void, Gujarat minister Bhupendrasinh Manubha Chudasama, on Wednesday, approached the Supreme Court, challenging the validity of the Gujarat High Court's order.

In a special leave petition, he contended that that High Court's order was "patently bad, illegal, contrary to law and in gross violation of the fundamental rights".

He claimed his rival Congress candidate Ashwin Kamsubhai Rathod did not have positive, reliable and cogent evidence to prove any of the issues and therefore, he was not entitled to be declared as the duly elected candidate from Dholka Constituency for the Gujarat State Assembly Elections, held on December 14, 2017.

The petitioner here, as a BJP candidate, got elected with a margin of 327 votes.

The High Court had found that corrupt practice was committed under Section 123 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951 during the election, as 429 postal ballot papers were illegally rejected at the time of counting of votes.

He sought immediate stay and setting aside of the High Court's judgment of May 12.

Seventy-year-old Chudasama, at present, is a member of the Council of Ministers of the Gujarat Government, holding the portfolios in the Departments of Education and Law and Justice.

According to him, the total votes received by the Returning Officer through postal ballot papers were 1356. Out of 1356, the Returning Officer had rejected 429 postal ballots.

In his plea, he claimed the Congress candidate had not discharged his onus of wrongful rejection of votes. He also contended that the High Court failed to appreciate that there was no objection by the Congress candidate or his agents on rejection of postal ballots till the very end of the counting process.