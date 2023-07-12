Gujarat police arrest ex IAS officer accused in corruption case

The Gandhinagar police Tuesday arrested ex-IAS officer S K Langa in connection with an alleged corruption case registered about two months ago. He is accused of indulging in criminal misconduct as a government servant and causing loss to state exchequer.

Gandhinagar district superintendent of police Tarun Duggal confirmed Langa's arrest and said that "rest of the details will be shared on Wednesday." Police sources said that Langa was caught by the Special Operation Group from the Rajasthan border.

Langa and two other officers are accused of misusing their position for financial gains and also benefiting their relatives. As the Gandhinagar collector, the former officer is accused of granting non-agricultural (NA) status to huge parcels of land through illegal means and didn't pay the premium to the government, which caused a loss to the state exchequer. These NAs were passed between 2018 and 2019.

According to the FIR registered with sector-7 police in Gandhinagar on May 17, a total of 5,094 land-related dealings, which happened during his tenure as Gandhinagar collector, are under the scanner. The FIR stated that these many cases required investigation.

Langa is facing charges under sections 409 (criminal breach of trust by public servant), 168 (public servant unlawfully engaging in trade), 465 (forgery), 466 (forgery of record of public register), 468 (forgery for cheating along with section 120 (B) or criminal conspiracy and various sections of prevention of corruption act.