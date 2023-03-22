Gujarat police arrest four for lynching Chhattisgarh man on suspicion of being thief

A day after Ahmedabad police arrested 10 persons for beating a Nepalese national to death, the police in Kheda district in central Gujarat on Tuesday arrested four persons for allegedly lynching a labourer from Chhattisgarh to death on suspicion of being a thief.

The victim has been identified as Ramkeshwar Ramsundar Kherwar who was beaten to death in Vansol village sometime between Sunday and Monday night. Deputy Superintendent of Police V R Bajpai, Nadiad, who is also in-charge Superintendent of Police, told DH that four suspects have been arrested by late Tuesday night.

"Prima facie, it seems that Kherwar was beaten to death by a mob on suspicion of being a thief. It also appears that he couldn't talk to the suspected villagers due to language barrier," Bajpai told DH. Kherwar was rushed to Ahmedabad Civil Hospital where he was declared brought dead. He suffered injuries to his head, which is said to have caused his death.

The FIR was registered on Monday at Mehmedabad police station against unknown persons for murder, rioting, unlawful assembly, among other charges. The FIR is based on a complaint filed by Manish Kumar Singh, 22, originally from Bihar, who works as a supervisor at High Speed Rail Terminal in Ahmedabad.

He has told the police that Kherwar had met him three days ago for work as a labourer. Singh has said that Kherwar had last worked for him about one-and-a-half-years ago. According to Singh, after asking for work about three days back, Kherwal left saying that he didn't want to work in Ahmedabad and wanted to go back to his native village in Gurmuti, Wadrafnagar taluk of Surguja district in Chhattisgarh.

Earlier on Sunday, 35-year-old Kulman Gagan from Surkhet district, Nepal was lynched by a group of men in Jivanpura village in Ahmedabad district. Police suspect that he was also beaten to death on suspicion of being a thief. The Ahmedabad district police have arrested 10 persons for the offence.