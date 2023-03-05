Gujarat Police arrests ex-IAS officer Pradeep Sharma in 11th graft case in 12 years

The Gujarat police's CID (crime) Sunday arrested former IAS officer Pradeep Sharma in connection with a land deal that took place nearly two decades ago. This fresh FIR is said to be the 11th case against the former officer who had raked up the controversial snooping on a young architect by Gujarat police.

The Gandhidham unit of CID (crime) in Kutch district filed an FIR against Sharma and two others government officers part of the land deal. Police said that FIR has been registered under section 409 (crime breach of trust by public servant, or by bankers) and section 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code.

Deputy Superintendent of Police V K Nayi, who is investigating officer of the case, confirmed to DH that the ex-Gujarat cadre IAS officer has been arrested in connection with a land deal that he presided over as Kutch collector during 2003-2004. Two other co-accused have been identified as Natubhai Desai and Francis Suvera who were then posted with the Kutch collectorate as revenue officers.

Sharma and the two others are accused of lowering the rate of a parcel of government land and selling it off to an industrial house by lowering its market price, which is alleged to have resulted in a loss to the exchequer. Nayi said that a total loss caused by the deal is the subject matter of investigation.

Sources close to Sharma said that this is the 11th case against him. He was first arrested in January 2010 in a graft case lodged at CID (crime) Rajkot zone. He was released on bail by Supreme Court after spending eight months in jail.

It was in the same year that Sharma claimed that Gujarat police allegedly spied on a woman architect illegally at the behest of a 'saheb'. "The issue was further raised in the run-up to the 2014 general election when the audio of purported snooping became public. By the end of 2014, the ex-bureaucrat was facing over half a dozen corruption-related cases.

Sharma was also arrested by Enforcement Directorate. His wife Shyamal, who lives in the US, is also an accused in one of the 11 cases.