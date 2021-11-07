Gujarat police kill gangster, son in alleged encounter

A father-son duo was killed in an alleged police encounter in Surendranagar district on Saturday night during a police raid carried out to apprehend the father who was absconding in several criminal cases.

The police claimed that Hanif Khan Malek alias Kalo Munna, 44, and his 18-year-old son Madin were shot dead while they were trying to escape the police team. Police said that Hanif was an accused wanted under GUJCTOC.

Police claimed that they had to resort to firing after Hanif shot at the police team to resist his arrest and was being assisted by his son, Madin and other persons.

Deputy Superintendent of Police HP Doshi, who is investigating the case, told DH, "Hanif first opened fire to dodge the police while his son Madin attacked the raiding team with a sharp weapon."

"Hanif was wanted in Gujarat Control of Terrorism and Organized Crime (GUJCTOC) Act for his involvement in several criminal cases of loot and theft. He was part of Gediya gang and was named in 86 FIRs and was wanted in 59 cases," Doshi told DH on phone.

He added that a seven-member police team led by Police Sub Inspector VN Jadeja had gone to the village to nab Hanif based on specific information. He said that Jadeja reportedly fired in self-defence after being shot at and hit by the sharp weapon from Hanif's son. Doshi said that one of the bullets hit Hanif in his chest while another one hit his son Madin in his stomach.

The police team had to flee from the village after the reported encounter. Relatives of Hanif and Madin called the medical emergency service which took them to the hospital where they were declared brought dead.

Police said that Hanif was facing 86 criminal cases and wanted in the GUJTCOC case. Hanif was a member of a notorious gang called Gediya which was involved in the burglary, robbery among other cases. Hanif's wife Bilkis, his brother Rashid Khan, brother-in-law Wasim Khan and cousin Azrat Khan are also in jail for offences registered under GUJCTOC Act," Joshi added.

Hours after the suspected encounter, the family alleged foul play. They told reporters that police had no right to kill them.

