Gujarat: Policeman who worked as 'carrier' for racket held with banned drug worth almost Rs 1 crore

The Detection of Crime Branch (DCB), Ahmedabad on Sunday busted a drug racket and arrested four persons including a policeman. Crime Branch officials said that the racket was using the accused policeman as a 'carrier' who used to sit in the car in uniform to avoid suspicion while ferrying drugs from Mumbai.

DCB officials said that they had received specific information on this racket which used to bring drug Methamphetamine from Mumbai. They said that based on the information, three persons were identified as Md Arif Jamaluddin Kazi alias Munno, 48, Firozkhan Mohammedkhan Nagori, 51, and Imran Ibrahim Padhiyar alias Emmo, 28, all residents of Jamalpur, Ahmedabad.

They were caught at Ahmedabad-Vadodara Express Highway while coming from Mumbai in a car. The police recovered 995 gram MD drug worth Rs 99.50 lakh, phones, police uniform, cap, belt, among others. The suspected policeman Nagori is posted with Danilimda police station as an Assistant Sub-inspector (ASI).

"Nagori used to sit in the car wearing his uniform while travelling from Mumbai to Ahmedabad in order to avoid suspicion. There is CCTV footage which shows him sitting in the uniform and later changing it after reaching close to Ahmedabad," said Superintendent of Police, DCB, Deepan Bhadran.

Police said that the drug was procured from Mumbai with the help of Shahzad Hussain Tezabwala and Imran A Ajmeri. These two suspects had been arrested in another case of 1.469 kg of methamphetamine drug, worth Rs 1.46 crore, haul case in 2019 and were out on bail.