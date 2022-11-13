Gujarat Polls 2022: How parties fared in the 2017 Assembly elections

As we edge closer to the Gujarat Assembly elections, here is a look at how parties fared in Assembly elections held in 2017.

The 14th Gujarat Legislative Assembly election saw BJP retain the majority in the state, winning 99 of the total 182 seats. Congress came second, winning 77 seats, while the Bharatiya Tribal Party (BTP) claimed two seats, National Congress Party (NCP) won one seat, while Independent candidates constituted 3 seats.

The 2017 elections saw incumbent CM Vijay Rupani retain the chair, which he took over in 2016. Rupani won from the Rajkot West constituency after defeating Congress' Indranil Rajyaguru. Rupani took over as the state's Chief Minister in August 2016, after Anandiben Patel, who held the position till then, resigned as she was turning 75 later that year. Anandiben was the state's first female Chief Minister.

In terms of districts, the saffron party won the most from Ahmedabad, winning 15 of total the 21 seats.