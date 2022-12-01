Gujarat Polls: AAP banks on headway in Surat, Saurashtra

Gujarat, BJP bastion and home state of PM Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, is coveted by both the ruling BJP and Congress. And while the saffron party seems highly confident about its prospects, another contender is eyeing the behemoth state: the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

AAP heavyweights are contesting from Saurashtra, Surat and South Gujarat seats in the first phase on December 1. The party says it senses chemistry in this geography.

Surat, the epicentre of the 2015 Patidar quota agitation, is where AAP first entered the state in the 2021 local body elections, winning 27 of the 120 seats in the corporation and unseating Congress as the main opposition.

The victory in Punjab expanded the party’s national footprint and set off a flurry of visits to the state by Delhi Chief Minister and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal, later accompanied by Bhagwant Mann.

Interestingly, both BJP and Congress are united in saying that the AAP’s "noise" is disproportionate to its strength and that history isn’t on their side when it comes to a third front. However, the presence of AAP flags and banners in tribal villages of South Gujarat tell a different story.

According to a report by The Indian Express, Kejriwal's promises of 300 units of free electricity, free education, healthcare, unemployment allowance of Rs 3,000 per month, and Rs 1,000 per month to women have found stock in Uchhamala village in Tapi district.

“The people who were giving votes to Congress will give votes to AAP, but Congress will remain number two,” Ravindrabhai Patel, former sarpanch of Gadu Kampa village in Khedbrahma taluka of Sabarkantha district told the publication.

On the topic of entering politics, AAP's Katargam seat candidate Gopal Italia said it can be easily done “if you were dabangg (strong), and you made a lot of money by corrupt means, or you belong to a political dynasty.” He also said that AAP gives a chance to young people to join politics.

Shivlal Barasiya, president of AAP’s trade wing in Gujarat and the party’s candidate for Rajkot South in Saurashtra, claims support across the social board. “Price rise pinches all, beginning from Patidars to Baniyas and to Devipujaks. So they all will vote for us. Patidars will be very careful while casting their votes as they have still not come to terms with the deaths of 14 of their youths during the quota stir,” he said.

The party has made smart moves in the tribal areas of south Gujarat where it gave tickets to leaders formerly with the Bharatiya Tribal Party (BTP) with which it had announced an alliance in May that was later called off by BTP leader Chhotu Vasava. Whether its moves will yield fruit, however, remain to be seen till counting day on December 8.