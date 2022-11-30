Despite 2017 setback, BJP may woo Saurashtra this year

Gujarat Polls: Despite 2017 setback, BJP could woo Saurashtra this year

This time round the BJP’s rigorous campaign added to the undimmed aura of the soil’s hero Modi, hints at a better future for the saffron party in the region

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Nov 30 2022, 20:15 ist
  • updated: Nov 30 2022, 20:20 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during a public meeting ahead of Gujarat Assembly elections, in Rajkot. Credit: PTI Photo

With the entire nation eyeing the upcoming Gujarat elections, the political parties are well aware of the significance that the Saurashtra region holds in determining the future of Gujarat leadership. 

Accounting for 48 of the total 182 seats in the state, the sizeable Patidar and OBC population of the region has the potential to change the course of power play in the state, the impact of which the BJP had tasted back in 2017 Assembly polls where it was able to secure merely 19 seats down from 30 it bagged in 2012 Assembly elections.

The previous Assembly elections have proven that anti-incumbency is a real problem in Gujarat. Even this year, the number of chairs that lay empty amid PM Modi’s rally in Rajkot testified that the citizens of Saurashtra are slightly hard to please.

However, this time round the BJP’s rigorous campaign added to the undimmed aura of the "soil’s hero" Modi, hints at a better future for the saffron party in the region. It was no coincidence that PM Modi started his Gujarat campaign with the Saurashtra-Kutch region.

Also Read | Rebels & inflation, BJP's challenges in Saurashtra

Considering the past experience that the BJP has had in the region, PM Modi seems to have taken it upon himself to woo Saurashtra this time. In another speech in the state, asserting his relevance in taking Gujarat to heights, the Prime Minister said “Aa Gujarat main banavyu chhe (I have made this Gujarat).”

As the BJP is banking on the ‘Modi factor’ to improve its state tally, another factor that benefits the saffron party is the 27 years of power that it has had in the state. 

Modi se koi lena dena nahi hai(We have nothing to do with Modi)” said a resident of Rajkot in conversation with The Indian Express. She says that she will cast her vote for the BJP because the sarpanch of her village is a BJP leader and for them, “sarpanch is raja (king).”

Though the elector paid no heed to the PM, her vote is still booked for the BJP with or without the Modi influence, hinting at a strong preference of the BJP even in the tiny pockets of the region.

Another aspect that seems to be in favour of the BJP this time is that all the factors that played against the BJP in the preceding Assembly elections be it the ‘patidar andolan’ or the farmer distress have now faded. 

The star of the patidar andolan, Hardik Patel is now in BJP and the farmer distress has lost its vigour. 

Moreover, in these five years, the BJP has won nearly all the local elections of panchayats in Saurashtra. 

Along with the BJP gaining its grip back, the Congress’s lack of zeal in the state and the AAP’s lacking roots in the state are other factors that may add to BJP’s victory in Saurashtra.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Assembly Elections 2022
Gujarat Assembly Election
Gujarat Assembly Election 2022
Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022
Gujarat Assembly Elections
Elections
India News
India Politics
Saurashtra

What's Brewing

French baguette enters UN World Cultural Heritage list

French baguette enters UN World Cultural Heritage list

Alzheimer's drug data shows results but also risks

Alzheimer's drug data shows results but also risks

Cannabis no better than placebo to relieve pain: Study

Cannabis no better than placebo to relieve pain: Study

My white-ball numbers are not that bad: Pant

My white-ball numbers are not that bad: Pant

No politics on this issue: Nagesh on uni's 'Kasaab' row

No politics on this issue: Nagesh on uni's 'Kasaab' row

 