Gujarat polls: PM Modi to address rally in Valsad district on November 6

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a public meeting in Valsad district of poll-bound Gujarat on Sunday and attend a mass marriage programme in Bhavnagar, a BJP functionary said on Saturday. This will be the first visit of the prime minister to his home state after the elections were declared by the Election Commission. “PM Modi will address a rally in Nana Pondha in Valsad district on Sunday afternoon. He will attend a mass marriage function in Bhavnagar in the evening,” BJP spokesperson Yagnesh Dave said. Elections will be held in Gujarat in two phases on December 1 and 5. The counting of votes will be taken up on December 8.

The poll contest will be triangular in view of the Aam Aadmi Party's entry into the fray.

In the 2017 elections, the BJP had won 99 seats and the Congress 77 of the total 182 seats.