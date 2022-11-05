Gujarat polls: PM to address rally in Valsad tomorrow

Gujarat polls: PM Modi to address rally in Valsad district on November 6

The poll contest will be triangular in view of the Aam Aadmi Party's entry into the fray

PTI
PTI, Ahmedabad,
  • Nov 05 2022, 22:12 ist
  • updated: Nov 05 2022, 22:12 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a public meeting in Valsad district of poll-bound Gujarat on Sunday and attend a mass marriage programme in Bhavnagar, a BJP functionary said on Saturday. This will be the first visit of the prime minister to his home state after the elections were declared by the Election Commission. “PM Modi will address a rally in Nana Pondha in Valsad district on Sunday afternoon. He will attend a mass marriage function in Bhavnagar in the evening,” BJP spokesperson Yagnesh Dave said. Elections will be held in Gujarat in two phases on December 1 and 5. The counting of votes will be taken up on December 8.

The poll contest will be triangular in view of the Aam Aadmi Party's entry into the fray.

In the 2017 elections, the BJP had won 99 seats and the Congress 77 of the total 182 seats.

Check out DH's latest videos

India News
Gujarat
Narendra Modi
Gujarat Assembly Election
Gujarat Assembly Election 2022
Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022

