Gujarat Polls: Why Surat is important

High-profile campaigns, political accusations and one withdrawal of candidature have marked campaigning in Gujarat's Surat ahead of the first phase of the Assembly polls, where the BJP has a strong hold and contender Aam Aadmi Party is trying to unseat the saffron behemoth.

But why is Surat so important? Read on to find out

Key business city

Surat is a key business city in the state, and is known around the country as the "Diamond City." The city is also known to be the world’s largest diamond manufacturing centre, and is home to over 5,000 diamond manufacturing units, including large-scale diamond cutting factories in the world.

The city is also famed around the country for its textile industry along with Ahmedabad. It is known for yarn production, weaving and embroidery, and is considered as the market of the synthetic product since it is engaged in the production of synthetic textiles as well as involved in trading.

Key Patidar region

Surat is considered a key region of the politically-significant Patidar community, and has been a party to a host of protests and shutdowns during the Patidar reservation protests that rocked the country between 2015-2016.

The demonstrations during 2015 saw massive turnout in the city, with crowds estimated between 1 to 4.5 lakh, and subsequent violence led to curfews and an internet block. Patidar leader Hardik Patel focused greatly on this city, and was repeatedly arrested for his actions.

BJP stronghold, Congress's tribal favour

Despite the major protests around the Patidar demand for reservation, the BJP won Surat handily, taking 15 of the 16 seats from the district in 2017, leaving Congress with just one. The Congress, on the other hand, is looking to retain its tribal and minority votes and is, like the Aam Aadmi Paty, hoping to ride an anti-incumbency wave.