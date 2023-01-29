Gujarat postpones junior clerk recruitment exam after question paper leaked

In yet another embarrassment for the Gujarat administration, the competitive recruitment examination paper for the post of junior clerks in the state government was "postponed" after reports that question paper was leaked. Over a dozen persons are said to have been detained by the Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS), which has been asked to investigate the leak.

The exams were to be conducted on Sunday morning in which about 10 lakh candidates were set to appear for vacancies to 3,350 posts. In a statement, the government said that the exams were postponed in view of suspicion of leak. The examination was being conducted by Gujarat Panchayat Service Selection Board.

It said that the decision was taken after police information that one suspicious person was caught on Saturday night with a copy of the question paper.

"While the police are investigating the case further to lodge a criminal case, it has been decided to postpone the recruitment examination in the interest of candidates," the statement read. It added that a new date for conducting the exams will be decided soon.

Since the exams were postponed, the government made arrangements for appearing candidates to travel back home free of cost in state transport buses by showing identity cards.

Sources told DH that the ATS, roped in to investigate the leak, apprehended a dozen persons in Vadodara for questioning. A team was also dispatched to Hyderabad for further investigation since the question papers were printed there.

This is a latest in the string of paper leaks that the Gujarat government has been facing for over six to seven years. The rampant leaks had become a major poll plank of opposition Aam Aadmi Party and Congress in the recently held Assembly election.

Reacting to the fresh case, Delhi CM and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal tweeted, "Almost every exam is Guj (Gujarat) gets leaked. Why? The future of crores of youth is ruined."

Gujarat Congress legislature party leader Amit Chavda also said in a video message, "It has become a tradition to leak papers. Not once or twice but over 20 occasions the papers were leaked. This is just another attempt to ruin the future of Gujarati youths."

