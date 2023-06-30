Gujarat preschool apologises for celebrating Bakrid on campus

After massive protests from parents and a group of Vishwa Hindu Parishad activists, officials of a preschool in north Gujarat's Mehsana district on Friday has apologised in writing for celebrating Muslim festival Bakrid on its compound.

While the local police said that the matter was resolved between the management and parents, the owner of the property, where the school is being run, has also issued a notice asking them to give an undertaking that they will not hold such events in future or else they will have to vacate the property.

In a written apology letter, Rashi Gautam, the director of the preschool, Kids Kingdom: A Great Place to Grow, has said, "We had organised Bakrid celebrations in the school which has hurt sentiments of Hindu society. It was not our intension to hurt sentiments of any religion. We are also Hindus and believe in each Hindu gods and goddesses. Consider it our first and last mistake as a Hindu forgive us. We apologise to all Hindu organisations, Hindu society, and to all those who are working for the betterment of Hindu religion."

The letter further stated, "The school management team is giving an undertaking that it will not be repeated in future. I am also a Hindu like you and forgive me by considering it as my first and last mistake." Despite repeated attempts, Gautam, the director of the school, couldn't be contacted for comments.

Meanwhile, Mehsana superintendent of police, Achal Tyagi, told DH that parents of the school children had protested against the event, saying that they were not informed about it. Tyagi said that the matter was settled between the school authority and the parents, and added that the school management has already apologised to the parents.

The protests had started from Thursday. A group of Vishwa Hindu Parishad activits thronged the school premises on Friday in police presence and forced management to apologise.

"I am running a school to impart good education among our students. Most of the students are local and Hindi-speaking. We have been organising similar events for last many years and we never faced any protest. We will not make sure that we hold events which is liked by parents and their children," Gautam told reporters at her school.

Later, the VHP activists held Saraswati pooja on the campus and sang Ram bhajans.