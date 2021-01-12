Gujarat receives first shipment of 2.76 lakh doses of Covid-19 vaccine

Gujarat deputy chief minister and health minister Nitin Patel and several officials from the health department on Tuesday morning received the first batch of vaccine at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, Ahmedabad. Following a religious ceremony that included coconut breaking near consignment, a total of 2.76 lakh doses of vaccine were escorted to Gandhinagar. The vaccine will be administered to frontline workers in Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar and Bhavnagar on January 16.

Later, talking to reporters at the airport Patel said that it was a much-awaited moment since the pandemic broke out. He said, "We have received 2.76 lakh doses of coronavirus vaccine that cater to cities and rural areas of Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar and Bhavnagar. Besides, Surat (93,500) Vadodara, 94,5000 and Rajkot will receive 77,000 doses by road from Pune by tomorrow."

Patel said the state government will administer the vaccine to 4.33 lakhs healthcare workers in the first phase while in the second round the state is planning to vaccinate 6 lakh government workers that includes police, sanitation and revenue workers, among others. He said that 11 lakh such health workers have been identified. He said that in coming days more vaccines will be needed which the central government will be supplying.

On Monday, Patel had said that on January 16, the vaccines will be administered at 256 booths. The Prime Minister Narendra Modi will mark the launch of the drive across the country who will also be interacting with doctors and paramedical staff. He had also said that "no public representative that included MLAs and MPs will receive the vaccine in the first phase as they are meant for high risk groups.

Meanwhile, the state recorded 602 new positive cases on Tuesday and three more succumbed to the virus in the past 24 hours. There are 7,439 active cases in the state while 58 are on ventilators.