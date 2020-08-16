Gujarat records 1,120 new Covid-19 cases, 20 deaths

The number of Covid-19 cases in Gujarat rose by 1,120 to 78,783 on Sunday, state Health department said.

With 20 more patients succumbing to the infection, including eight in Surat, the cumulative toll went up to 2,787 in the state, it said.

A total of 959 patients were discharged in the day, taking the number of recoveries to 61,496, the department said.

Gujarat is now left with 14,500 active cases, out of which the condition of 82 patients is critical, the department said.

At 228, Surat reported the highest number of cases in the state, followed by 164 cases in Ahmedabad, and 108 in Vadodara.

Besides Surat, which reported eight fatalities, four deaths were reported from Ahmedabad, two each in Bhavnagar and Morbi, and one each in Gir Somnath, Kutch, Patan, and Vadodara, the department said.

Among other districts, Rajkot reported 99 cases, Jamnagar 58, Panchmahal 45, Bhavnagar 38, Junagadh 34, Kutch 31, Bharuch 30, Gandhinagar 29, Dahod 26, Amreli 25, Mehsana 22, Banaskantha 19, Devbhumi Dwarka and Gir Somnath 16 each, etc, it said.

The state tested 50,560 samples in the last 24 hours, which comes at the rate of 777.84 tests per day per million, it said.

A total 13,12,824 samples have been tested so far in the state, it said.

Gujarat Covid-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 78,783, new cases 1,120, deaths 2,787, discharged 61,496, active cases 14,500 and people tested so far 13,12,824. P