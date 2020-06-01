Gujarat records 423 new COVID-19 cases; 25 more patients die

The count of coronavirus cases in Gujarat rose to 17,217 on Monday after addition of 423 new infections, while the toll increased to 1,063 with 25 fresh fatalities, the state health department said.

As many as 861 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals in Gujarat on Monday, taking the number of recoveries to 10,780, it said.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

The state has now 5,374 active cases, of which 65 patients are on ventilator, the health department said.

Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 17,217, new cases 423, deaths 1,063, discharged 10,780, active cases, 5,374 and people tested so far 2,16,258.