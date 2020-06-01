Gujarat records 423 new COVID-19 cases

Gujarat records 423 new COVID-19 cases; 25 more patients die

PTI
PTI, Ahmedabad,
  • Jun 01 2020, 23:23 ist
  • updated: Jun 01 2020, 23:23 ist
Representative image/Reuters Photo

The count of coronavirus cases in Gujarat rose to 17,217 on Monday after addition of 423 new infections, while the toll increased to 1,063 with 25 fresh fatalities, the state health department said.

As many as 861 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals in Gujarat on Monday, taking the number of recoveries to 10,780, it said.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

The state has now 5,374 active cases, of which 65 patients are on ventilator, the health department said.

Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 17,217, new cases 423, deaths 1,063, discharged 10,780, active cases, 5,374 and people tested so far 2,16,258.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Gujarat
Coronavirus
COVID-19

What's Brewing

'Community transmission of COVID-19 well-established'

'Community transmission of COVID-19 well-established'

RIP Wajid Khan: A talented composer

RIP Wajid Khan: A talented composer

Tear gas fired as clashes erupt outside White House

Tear gas fired as clashes erupt outside White House

2 NASA astronauts enter ISS after 19-hour journey

2 NASA astronauts enter ISS after 19-hour journey

Price of non-subsidised LPG cylinders hiked from June 1

Price of non-subsidised LPG cylinders hiked from June 1

India begins to 'unlock' with tailor-made keys

India begins to 'unlock' with tailor-made keys

 