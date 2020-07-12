Gujarat records single-day spike of 879 Covid-19 cases; tally 41,897

Gujarat reported its highest single-day spike of 879 coronavirus positive cases on Sunday, which pushed its overall tally to 41,897, the health department said.

With the death of 13 more Covid-19 patients, the fatality count rose to 2,047, it said.

Surat reported 251 new cases, the highest in the state, followed by Ahmedabad at 172, and Vadodara at 75.

With this, Surat's case count rose to 8,372, and that of Ahmedabad to 23,095, the department said in a release.

Among other districts, Rajkot and Bhavnagar reported 46 new cases each, Junagadh 42, Gandhinagar 29, Surendranagar 21, Morbi 19, Amreli, Kheda and Valsad 16 each, Bharuch 14, Banaskantha 13, Anand and Navsari 11 each, Panchmahal 10, Dahod nine and Kutch seven, it said.

The number of recovered patients in the state grew to 29,189 after 513 of them were discharged on Sunday. The state currently has 10,661 active cases.

The condition of as many as 67 patients is critical, while that of 10,594 others is stable, it added.

Of the 13 fatalities on Sunday, Surat reported the highest number of five, Ahmedabad four, Junagadh two, and Kheda and Rajkot one each.

The death toll in Ahmedabad rose to 1,519, while in Surat it reached 318.

Out of the total 513 patients discharged in the state on Sunday, 172 were in Ahmedabad and 138 in Surat. The number of recovered cases in Ahmedabad has gone up to 17,822 and in Surat to 4,967.

