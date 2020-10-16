Gujarat reports 1,191 new Covid-19 cases; 1,279 recover, 11 die

With 1,191 new coronavirus cases emerging in Gujarat in the last 24 hours, the infection count in the state reached 1,57,474, the health department said on Friday.

Eleven Covid-19 patients died during this period, taking the toll to 3,620, it said in a release.

While three each died inAhmedabad and Surat, one each succumbed to the infection in Gandhinagar, Banaskantha, Panchmahal, Rajkot and Vadodara.

According to the department, 1,279 patients recovered on Friday, which pushed the state's recovery count to 1,39,149, it added.

It said that 88.36 per cent patients have recovered so far and there are 14,705 active cases in the state at present.

A total of 268 new Covid-19 cases were reported in Surat during the day, followed by 189 in Ahmedabad, 125 in Vadodara, 111 in Rajkot, 74 in Jamnagar and 47 in Gandhinagar.

Over 52,600 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, which took this number to 52.69 lakh.

Five fresh case of coronavirus were detected and 12 persons were given discharge during the day in the adjoining union territory of Dadra Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu.

As many as 3,153 people tested positive in the union territory.

Of these, two have died and 3,085 have recovered, while 66 cases are still active, said a release by the UT administration.

Gujarat's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 1,57,474, new cases 1,191, deaths 3,620, discharged 1,39,149, active cases 14,705 and people tested so far 52,69,542.