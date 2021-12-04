Gujarat reports first case of Omicron Covid-19 variant

A 72-year-old man in Jamnagar, who had returned from Zimbabwe, tested positive for the Omicron coronavirus variant on Saturday, which is said to be the third case in the country.

Earlier, Karnataka had reported the first two cases two days ago.

"The sample report from Gujarat Biotechnology Research Center has confirmed the Omicron variant in the Jamnagar resident. We have isolated him and many of his close contacts. The entire area has been put under the micro containment zone. We appeal to everyone to wear masks and take vaccines," additional chief secretary, health department, Manoj Agrawal told reporters in Gandhinagar.

The health department also convened an emergency meeting to issue new guidelines to contain the virus.

Health officials said that another sample of the 72-year-old from Jamnagar village, who landed from Zimbabwe, has been sent to the Pune-based National Institute of Virology for genome sequencing whose report is awaited.

Meanwhile, Jamnagar deputy municipal commissioner, A K Vastani, told DH, "We have isolated 10 people, who came in close contact with the infected person, while 80 others are under our watch. None of them has tested positive for the virus. The condition of the infected person is stable. He only had a sore throat and tiredness."

Officials said that the infected person, fully vaccinated, is a native of Jamnagar who has been living in Zimbabwe. He landed on November 28 and caught a fever. He was found covid-19 infected following the RT-PCR test.

