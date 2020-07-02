Gujarat reports highest one-day spike of 681 Covid-19 cases, tally nears 34,000

Gujarat on Thursday recorded its highest one-day increase of 681 coronavirus cases, taking the case count to 33,999, the state health department said.

This is the sixth straight day when more than 600 new coronavirus patients have come to light in the state.

Nineteen patients succumbed to the infection, taking the death toll due to the pandemic in the state to 1,888, the health department said in its statement.

563 COVID-19 patients were discharged from different hospitals in the state, taking the total of recovered patients to 24,601.

Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 33,999, new cases 681, total deaths 1,888, discharged 24,601, active cases 7,510 and people tested so far 3,88,065.