Gujarat reports highest single-day Covid-19 tally since pandemic broke out

Gujarat on Tuesday reported 17,119 Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the highest daily total since the pandemic broke out here in March 2020. A day earlier, the state had recorded 12,753 cases.

The fresh cases took the total number of active in the state to 79,600, out of which 113 patients were on ventilators. Ten more people succumbed to the virus, increasing the death toll to 10,174, according to data released by the state health department.

The state had reported a little over 14,000 cases, the previous highest in April 2021, during the devastating second wave. On that day, over 170 patients had died. Similarly, Ahmedabad city also reported its highest ever single-day cases with 5,997. In April last year, the city had reported 5,740 cases.

Meanwhile, the Ahmedabad municipal corporation announced that it would give an iPhone each to five students for taking vaccines through a lucky draw. In a press release, the civic body stated that five students, in the age group of 15 to 18, will receive the expensive phone on January 26 on the occasion of Republic Day. The announcement is part of promoting the vaccination drive for students. In Ahmedabad, till Tuesday, 1.80 lakh persons aged between 15 and 18 were vaccinated.

The state government, in a statement released late in the evening, said that the chief minister Bhupendra Patel held a "high-level meeting with senior officers and experts doctors, who are part of a special task force" set up to check virus spread.

Officials attributed the sudden rise to large gatherings during Uttarayan celebration and kite flying on January 14. In the meeting, the task force emphasised on strictly adhering to social distancing norms, wearing masks and hygiene.

