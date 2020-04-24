Gujarat reports its first two coronavirus positive cases after recovery

In what could be a major set back for the state government that has been pushing for plazma therapy, that uses antibodies found in the blood of persons recovered from coronavirus, to treat other infected patients, two persons recovered nearly a week ago from the virus were tested positive again on Wednesday in north Gujarat's Patan district, leaving the the health officials baffled as these are said to be the first two cases of relapse reported in the state and both are asymptomatic.

Confirming the development, Patan district collector Anand Patel told DH, "A 55 years old woman and a 60 years old man were tested positive who had recovered from the virus. Their previous tests conducted twice in 24 hours period as per the protocol before their discharge were found negative but today when their fresh reports came they were found to be positive." Patel added that both the patients have been isolated and are asymptomatic."

A health officer in the district said that both the patients are from the group of a dozen residents, all relatives, of Nedra village who had been tested positive. Last week, 11 of them were cured and discharged from the hospital but the district authority put them under quarantine facility created to boost their immunity due to many of the patients' advanced age. "We took samples of five of the persons from the same group randomly of which two of them were tested positive," the officer said.