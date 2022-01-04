Gujarat reports new 2,265 covid-19 cases, two deaths

Gujarat reported a massive surge in its daily novel coronavirus cases barely a week before the mega biannual event "Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, 2022" with 2,265 new cases on Tuesday. Two more patients succumbed to the virus, taking the death toll to 10,115.

The state also reported two new cases of Omicron variants, taking the tally to 154, out of which, 96 have been discharged.

In the past week, the number of active cases has jumped from 1,902 on December 29 to 7,881 on January 4 – an increase of more than 300 per cent.

The positivity rate across the state is reported to be a little over 2 per cent with Ahmedabad city the worst affected region with a TPR of 7 per cent.

Ahmedabad city reported 1,290 cases on Tuesday, followed by Surat with 415, Vadodara, 86; and Anand, 70 cases.

According to health officers, additional chief secretary, health, Majoj Agarwal tested positive for the virus on Tuesday and has quarantined at home. Agarwal has mild symptoms, they said. He had tested negative a day before but the second test was found to be positive.

Government officials are in a fix over rising cases and their preparation for "Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit", which is scheduled to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 10. The event will see the participation of 26 countries as "partner nations" and five state heads including the prime minister of Russia, Mikhail Mishustin.

