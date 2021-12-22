Gujarat reports nine more cases of Omicron variant

Gujarat reports nine more cases of Omicron variant; state tally rises to 23

Four have already been discharged from hospitals following their recovery, while 19 are undergoing treatment

PTI
PTI, Ahmedabad,
  • Dec 22 2021, 23:12 ist
  • updated: Dec 22 2021, 23:22 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

Nine persons, including six women, were found infected with the Omicron variant of coronavirus in Gujarat on Wednesday, officials of the state health Department said.

With this, the state's overall count of Omicron cases has reached 23.

Of these patients, four have already been discharged from hospitals following their recovery, while 19 are undergoing treatment.

Read | Third Covid wave in India ongoing, to peak in February: Scientists

Till now, seven Omicron cases have emerged in Ahmedabad city, three cases each in Jamnagar city, Anand, Mehsana, and Vadodara city, two in Surat city, and one each in Gandhinagar city and Rajkot district, said a release by the health department.

Of the nine persons found infected with the new variant on Wednesday, seven had arrived in the state from different countries recently, while two women from a village in Mehsana town contracted the Omicron variant infection after coming in contact with an already infected patient, it said.

As many as five persons were found infected with the new strain in Ahmedabad upon their arrival. They include two male travellers from Congo, a female from Dubai, a male from Tanzania and one female traveller from the UAE. Two male travelers from Anand district, who have recently arrived in Gujarat from Tanzania, were found infected with the new strain, the release said.

Watch latest videos by DH here:

Gujarat
Coronavirus
Covid-19
Omicron
India News

